Dalíland Movie

Dalíland Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mary Harron (I SHOT ANDY WARHOL, AMERICAN PSYCHO), DALILAND stars Ben Kingsley as the titular Salvador Dali, one of the most world-renowned artists of the 20th century and focuses on the later years of the strange and fascinating marriage between Dali and his wife, Gala (Barbara Sukowa), as their seemingly unshakable bond begins to stress and fracture.

Set in New York and Spain in 1974, the film is told through the eyes of James (Christopher Briney), a young assistant keen to make his name in the art world, who helps the eccentric and mercurial Dalí prepare for a big gallery show.

Directed by Mary Harron starring Sir Ben Kingsley, Barbara Sukowa, Christopher Briney, Rupert Graves, Suki Waterhouse, Andreja Pejic, and Ezra Miller release date June 9, 2023 (in theaters)