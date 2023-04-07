Powell: Startling figures around escaped custodial sentences

Labour's Lucy Powell talks about the problems in the criminal justice system saying "over 4,000 people convicted of child sexual exploitation escaped custodial sentences.

In addition to that, over 16,000 people who've been convicted of sharing or producing or being involved in the production of child pornographic material have escaped custodial sentences".

The Shadow Culture Secretary adds that this situation is "very alarming" before calling on the Government to tackle the issue.

Report by Czubalam.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn