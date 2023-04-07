CBN NewsWatch AM: ATTACKS IN THE MIDDLE EAST - April 7, 2023

Israeli jets attacking targets in both Lebanon and the Gaza strip overnight.

The strikes come after Palestinian groups in south Lebanon fired 34 rockets into Israel, the biggest attack since the 2006 second Lebanon war.

A political firestorm in Tennessee, after the state house of representatives voted to expel three members for disruptive behavior.

All 63 members of a Chinese church fleeing persecution are on their way to America.

Bob Fu of China aid -- who helped organize the campaign for freedom -- confirmed to CBN news that they are expected to arrive at Dallas-Fort Worth airport tonight.

Lawmakers on both sides of aisle are demanding answers from the White House as new information suggests that Chinese spy balloon was able to collect much more intelligence than the administration first admitted.

If you are making plans with your family, this Easter weekend consider going to the theaters to see \"The Journey\" - a music special from Andrea Bocelli... Here is one interesting fact from the bible.

Did you know Jesus quoted the start of one of the Psalms words for word when he was near death on the cross.

Cancel culture, book banning, shouting down public speakers.

You name it: free speech is under attack in our country.