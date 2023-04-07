Jeremy Renner was 'in such pain' after his snow plough accident

Jeremy Renner's neighbours have described seeing the actor in a terrible state after his snow plough accident in January - admitting they thought he 'passed away for a second' before being revived
Jeremy Renner's neighbours have described seeing the actor in a terrible state after his snow plough accident in January - admitting they thought he 'passed away for a second' before being revived
The 52-year-old actor will return to acting after breaking over 30 bones in a serious accident on New Year's Day