Texas judge suspends FDA approval of abortion pill mifepristone | US Abortion laws | Oneindia News

On Friday, a conservative federal judge in the state of Texas halted US approval of the abortion pill mifepristone but paused implementation for a week to give federal authorities time to appeal.

The suit against the Food and Drug Administration is the latest step in the campaign to win a total ban on abortion following a landmark Supreme Court ruling last year.

#Mifepristone #Abortion #Texas