CATHOLICS AROUND THE WORLD PREPARE TO CELEBRATE THE EASTER SUNDAY

Easter is a time of both renewal and hope.
As Catholics around the world celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Father Frank Pavone joins Saturday Agenda to help reflect on the meaning of this holiest of holidays.
Easter is a time of both renewal and hope.
As Catholics around the world celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Father Frank Pavone joins Saturday Agenda to help reflect on the meaning of this holiest of holidays.
Pope Francis presided over Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square on April 2, 2023. / Daniel Ibanez/CNA
Vatican City,..
Pope Francis celebrates Mass in St. Peter's Square for Easter 2022 / Daniel Ibanez/CNA
Rome Newsroom, Apr 1, 2023 /..