Traditional 'Judas Burning' in Venezuela gets political

Venezuela's Easter tradition of burning a puppet of Judas has taken a political turn this year, with effigies of political figures accused of corruption set alight.

In Barquisimeto, Lara state, the Judas puppet resembled president Nicolas Maduro, while in a square in the capital Caracas, a three-headed snake representing corrupt public officials was burned.

