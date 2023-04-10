Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar wishes Jacqueline 'Happy Easter' in an emotional note
Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has wished Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez 'Happy Easter' and also said that he was missing her company as he loved her "from the bottom of his heart".

