Labour: Criminal justice system has collapsed under Tories

The shadow attorney general shrugs off criticism of Labour's advert accusing Rishi Sunak of not wanting to imprison child sex abusers.

Emily Thornberry says, "the criminal justice system has collapsed under the Tory government, and we are going to hold them to account for that".

Report by Blairm.

