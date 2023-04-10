One True Loves Movie Clip

One True Loves Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Simu Liu (Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), and Luke Bracey (Point Break) star in this modern twist on a classic love story from NY Times bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Emma and Jesse are living the perfect life together, until Jesse disappears in a tragic helicopter crash on their first wedding anniversary.

Four years later, Emma has found happiness again and is about to marry her best friend when Jesse resurfaces, turning her world upside down and leaving her torn between two great loves.

Director Andy Fickman Writers Taylor Jenkins Reid, Alex Jenkins Reid Actors Simu Liu, Phillipa Soo, Luke Bracey Genre Romance, Drama, Comedy Run Time 1 hour 40 minutes