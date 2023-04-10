Know all about Papalpreet Singh, fugitive Amritpal Singh’s close aid | Oneindia News

Know all about the close aid of Amritpal Singh, Papalpreet Singh who was arrested by the Punjab police from Hoshiarpur.

#PapalpreetSingh #AmritpalSingh #Khalistan ~PR.150~ED.101~GR.124~HT.95~