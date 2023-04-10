Amritpal Singh’s close aid Papalpreet Singh arrested by Punjab police | Oneindia News

Fugitive Amritpal Singh’s close aid Papalpreet Singh has been arrested by the Punjab police after being on the run since March 18th .
#AmritpalSingh #PapalpreetSingh #WarisPanjabDe ~PR.150~HT.99~ED.102~
Fugitive Amritpal Singh’s close aid Papalpreet Singh has been arrested by the Punjab police after being on the run since March 18th .
#AmritpalSingh #PapalpreetSingh #WarisPanjabDe ~PR.150~HT.99~ED.102~
All leaves of Punjab cops have been cancelled until April 14, amid speculations that Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh will..
According to the claims of police sources, radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, who has been evading..