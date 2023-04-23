Amritpal Singh surrendered as he feared his wife Kirandeep’s arrest | Oneindia News
Fugitive Amritpal Singh who surrendered on Sunday morning allegedly did so under police pressure and the fear of his wife getting arrested.

