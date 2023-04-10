Leaked Pentagon Documents Highlight US Intelligence on Allies and Foes

Leaked Pentagon Documents , Highlight US Intelligence on Allies and Foes.

Last week, alleged classified Pentagon documents about the war in Ukraine were reportedly leaked via social media.

Last week, alleged classified Pentagon documents about the war in Ukraine were reportedly leaked via social media.

On April 7, over 100 more documents were shared on Twitter, detailing the findings of U.S. spy agencies.

The information was reportedly not only about Russia, but also about American allies Israel and South Korea.

The information was reportedly not only about Russia, but also about American allies Israel and South Korea.

One of the claims in the leaked documents suggests that Israeli foreign intelligence encouraged participation in the anti-government protests across Israel in March.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed those claims on April 9.

The Mossad and its serving senior personnel have not engaged in the issue of the demonstrations at all and are dedicated to the value of service to the state that has guided the Mossad since its founding, Benjamin Netanyahu, prime minister of Israel, via statement.

Another leaked document suggesting that the U.S. spied on South Korea has prompted the ally nation to initiate "necessary consultations with the U.S. side.".

On April 8, France denied having soldiers in Ukraine, as reportedly cited by an additional leaked document.

There are no French forces engaged in operation in Ukraine.

, Sébastien Lecornu, spokesperson for the minister of the armed forces in France, via 'The Guardian'.

The documents cited do not come from the French armies.

We do not comment on documents whose source is uncertain, Sébastien Lecornu, spokesperson for the minister of the armed forces in France, via 'The Guardian'.

The DOJ is investigating the apparent leaks but has no other comment at this time