LIVE: Lamar Jackson Returns To The Ravens?

The 2023 NFL Draft is right around the corner, which means that NFL rumors are only growing over the next few weeks!

Lamar Jackson rumors headline today’s show - after the OBJ signing with the Ravens, could Lamar return to Baltimore?

NFL Draft rumors are jam-packed: Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson are visiting the Carolina Panthers, while Will Levis will visit the Falcons and Titans.

We also discuss NFL trade rumors circling the Arizona Cardinals and the #3 overall pick.

Finally, we react to the latest Pro Football Focus NFL mock draft.

That’s all on today’s live show as Tyler Jones breaks down the latest NFL rumors and news on NFL Daily by Chat Sports!