‘Junior drs dispute is damaging for NHS’ says Pat McFadden

On the 92-hour junior doctors strike, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden doesn’t think the 35 percent pay demands will be met.

He says “the most important thing is to get round the table and reach a settlement”.

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn