Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute about 71,000 appointment letters on April 13th | Oneindia News

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute about 71,000 appointment letters on April 13th; Apple's first 2 retail stores in India to open next week; India logs 5,676 new Covid-19 Infections; Arvind Kejriwal's AAP becomes a National Party, setback for NCP and TMC #RozgarMela #PMModi #Employment