How Much Does Your Cat Understand? (National Pet Day)

Does your cat understand anything you're saying?.

Experts say that cats do understand a few human expressions and tones, but not words.

Technically, cats can’t understand human words because their cognitive skills are not advanced enough.

, Nora Glover, Catademy founder, via The Dodo.

But the vacant gaze of your favorite feline is nothing to worry about.

Cats aren't very motivated to perform for people, but experts say they're happy to hang out.

Cats are highly social animals and really enjoy a communicative interaction.

, Dr. Jonathan Roberts, veterinarian, via The Dodo.

Research suggests that cats do in fact recognize the sound of their owner's voice.

Words may not register with cats, but they may be picking up on your emotions.

It's important to be positive with your pets.

Cats respond better to a soft and calm voice and can easily interpret your mood.

, Dr. Jonathan Roberts, veterinarian, via The Dodo.

