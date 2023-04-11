Phantom of the Paradise ... 1974 American film

Phantom of the Paradise is a 1974 American rock musical comedy horror film written and directed by Brian De Palma and scored by and starring Paul Williams. In the film, a naïve young singer-songwriter (played by William Finley) is tricked by legendary but unscrupulous music producer Swan (Williams) into giving up his life's work, a rock opera based on the Faust legend.

The composer dons a bizarre new persona to terrorize Swan's new concert hall in revenge and to have his favorite singer, Phoenix (played by Jessica Harper), perform his music.