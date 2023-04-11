Biden Administration Calls For Safety Measures On AI Tools

ABC reports that the Biden administration has called for stronger measures to determine the potential risks of artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT.

The administration has yet to decide if the government will play a role in vetting AI tools before they are released to the public.

On April 11, the U.S. Commerce Department said it spend the next 60 days weighing the possibility of AI audits, risk assessments and various other measures.

There is a heightened level of concern now, given the pace of innovation, that it needs to happen responsibly, Alan Davidson, Assistant Commerce Secretary administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, via ABC.

Last year, the Biden administration unveiled a goal to prevent risks caused by the rise of AI systems. .

These new language models, for example, are really powerful and they do have the potential to generate real harm, Alan Davidson, Assistant Commerce Secretary administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, via ABC.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has asked for feedback regarding policies to hold commercial AI tools accountable.

We think that these accountability mechanisms could truly help by providing greater trust in the innovation that’s happening, Alan Davidson, Assistant Commerce Secretary administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, via ABC.

While speaking to his council of science and technology advisors that tech companies must ensure the safety of their products before releasing them.

The release of OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI systems have raised awareness regarding how these tools can generate complex passages of text, images and videos