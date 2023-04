Blue Beetle

Blue Beetle is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comics character Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle, produced by DC Studios and the Safran Company, and directed by Angel Manuel Soto from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.

It is intended to be the 14th film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

The film stars Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle alongside Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez.