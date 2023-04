Bertie Ahern: No Stormont Assembly for Biden is big own goal

Former Irish Taoiseach Bertie Ahern described the absence of a power-sharing government in Northern Ireland during Joe Biden's visit as a "big own goal".

He says it is a "huge pity and huge disappointment" that the Stormont Assembly will not be sitting for the President's visit.

Report by Wardl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn