Christian Student Suspended Over Trans Views | CBN NewsWatch April 12, 2023

As the US debates transgender athletes, 16-year-old Christian student Josh Alexander was suspended from his Catholic high school in Canada for opposing its transgender policy- he calls it an attack on religious freedom, as his case has gone to court; Congressional Republicans want answers about an FBI memo (now withdrawn) linking traditionalist Catholics with white supremacist groups- and Missouri GOP Senator Josh Hawley asked Attorney General Merrick Garland how many informants the government had in Catholic churches; the Biden Administration is in full damage control mode over the leak of classified military information amid concerns they pose a very serious risk to national security; how people fleeing from violence in Iran are finding Jesus when they arrive in Armenia; CBN’s Studio 5 looks at filmmaker Roma Downey’s new movie, “On a Wing and a Prayer,” which tells the true story of a passenger forced to land a plane after the pilot dies on takeoff- and that passenger’s family is on board; and how Christian influencer Destiny Albritton shares Scripture verses on TikTok- reaching people who don’t usually the Bible.