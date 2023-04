Dave 'Lil Dicky' Burd On His First Time Rapping, Creating 'Dave' & Getting Praised By Lebron James | The Hollywood Reporter

Dave 'Lil Dicky' Burd sat down with The Hollywood Reporter and shared his Hollywood firsts - including the first time he discovered he was funny, his first time rapping, when he realized his series 'Dave' would be successful and getting praised by NBA stars like Lebron James and Kevin Durant.