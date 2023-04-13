Prife Renew Patch Biofield Resonance Technology

Https://iteracarehealthblower.com Video about improving your life with the patch.

Renew Patch Pack of 24 $60 WHAT IS A PRIFE HOLOGRAPHIC PATCH?

A Prife Holographic Patch is a topical product specifically programmed for various ailments, issues and outcomes.

The Prife Holographic Patch relays frequency fields similar to the active ingredients found in natural elements, essential oils, nutrients, or other substances.

WHAT IS A HOLOGRAM AND ITS USES?

Holograms have very unique properties.

One of these properties is its ability to act as a storage device for information; each piece contains information about the whole.

Some of the most advanced computers that are used by major corporations integrate holograms to store vast amounts of data and information.

Prife Holographic Patches act as a storage device for longitudinal electromagnetic waves due to their unique properties and ability to store information.

This stored information may be used to assist your body in healing and restoring it to its normal, balanced state.

HOW IS THE PRIFE HOLOGRAPHIC PATCH PROGRAMMED TO BENEFIT THE BODY?

All of the Prife Holographic Products are programmed with a US Patented process and a proprietary combination of known frequencies and derived and from bioactive ingredients.

Each active ingredient, which can be a nutrient or medication, is placed in an aqueous solution and the frequency is extracted.

Longitudinal electromagnetic waves charge the target bioactive frequencies into our products.

CAN DIFFERENT TYPES OF FREQUENCIES AFFECT THE BODY?

It is a well-known fact in the scientific community that different frequencies can affect the human body in certain ways.

The patented use of Tesla Technologies and electromagnetic frequencies are used to assist in speeding up recovery time of damaged body tissue.

Not only is the human body affected by frequencies, it uses frequencies for internal communication.

The human body is composed of a multitude of systems that exchange energy and information throughout itself, allowing the human body to properly function.

Together, all of these systems work harmoniously to create the entire function as a whole.

Exemplary evidence of this is the human body’s central nervous system, which is comprised of neurons using electric frequencies to transfer information throughout the body.

WHAT IS THE PRIFE HOLOGRAPHIC PATCH BIOFIELD RESONANCE TECHNOLOGY?

These products are manufactured utilizing a proprietary programming of Biofield Resonance Technology, BRT.

By combining Tesla technology with sound and light frequencies this Biofield Resonance Technology programming, assists in the application of electromagnetic energy in the nature of subtle energy frequencies in order to reduce quantum noise and achieve resonance to increase the efficiency of energy exchange for the purpose of improving the functioning and extending the useful life of the program and materials.

This BRT programming utilizes very specific homeopathic frequencies to assist with the harmonizing of the bodies Biofield.

CAN HOLOGRAPHIC FIELDS ENHANCE NORMAL CELLULAR COMMUNICATION THROUGH RESONANCE SIGNALING?

Yes.

Low biofrequency fields (or scalar waves) traveling at specific frequencies through the interstitial fluid between cells create resonance signals that amplify endogenous signals.

Biofrequency fields move free electrons inside ring systems such as benzene, purine and pyrimidine commonly found in human cells, which induces a small electric current that provides energy necessary for cellular reactions.

Cells move into resonance with each other, which draws energy and information from other cells and the environment.

Biofrequency fields created from scalar waves or electromagnetic waves have demonstrated the ability to improve nitric oxide release, enhance blood flow, methylate DNA, activate antioxidant enzymes, and reduce inflammation.

WHAT IS THE POTENCY OF THE FREQUENCY THE PATCH OR CARD EMITS?

There is no power source.

The patch and Earthing Card contain subtle energy fields that the human body’s energetic field is sensitive to and reacts to.

This subtle energy field contains information that communicates a message to the body.

The body’s fields can accept the information in various frequencies, both high and low.

ARE THERE THINGS I CAN DO TO ENHANCE THE EFFECT OF THE PATCH?

Yes.

Adequate hydration and electrolytes assist your body to reap the benefits of our products.

Since most of the effects occur because of how they act on ions, especially calcium, sodium, potassium, and magnesium, these ions and electrolytes need to be at the right levels in the body.

Proper and consistent hydration assists this process.

Drink lots of clean water.