True Detective Season 4

True Detective Season 4 Trailer HD - Production is currently underway in Iceland on the HBO Original drama series TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY.

Logline: When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace.

To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice.

Cast: The series stars Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc, and Joel D.

Montgrand