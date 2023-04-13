‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Coming to HBO Max

'Variety' reports that the announcement was made on April 12 during a Warner Bros.

Discovery presentation.

It will be a "decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for.".

It was also revealed that HBO Max and Discovery+ will combine to become Max.

We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way, Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, via statement.

In partnership with Warner Bros.

Television and J.K.

Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years, Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, via statement.

J.K.

Rowling will serve as one of the executive producers.

Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series, J.K.

Rowling, 'Harry Potter' author, via statement.

In addition to seven 'Harry Potter' books, there have been eight films. In addition to seven 'Harry Potter' books, there have been eight films. Each of the books was a bestseller, and the movies grossed over $7.7 billion globally.

There are also theme park attractions, toys, video games, Broadway shows and more dedicated to the franchise.

The new series will feature an all-new cast