Govt: IMF growth stats show there’s no room for complacency

The chancellor says IMF figures predicting Britain’s growth will be the lowest of the G7 for 2023 “show there is absolutely no room for complacency”.

But Jeremy Hunt says there is “confidence in the resilience of the British economy”.

Report by Wardl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn