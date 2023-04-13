Buckingham Palace Says Prince Harry Will Attend the King's Coronation

CNN reports that Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles, next month, but his wife, Meghan, will remain in the United States with their children.

Following months of speculation, Buckingham Palace released a statement on April 12 confirming that Harry will attend the event at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Last month, a spokesperson for the couple said that the duke had received an invitation but had yet to confirm his attendance.

The duke’s autobiography, which included accusations against members of his family, set a record with over 1.4 million copies sold on its first day.

CNN reports that Harry's book 'Spare,' was released along with a six-part Netflix documentary and a high-profile Oprah interview in 2021.

In January, while publicizing his new book, Harry suggested that the future of his relationship with his family is in their hands.

The ball is in their court.

There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it, Prince Harry, January interview, via ITV.

CNN reports that King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation will be celebrated across three days.

It remains unclear what Harry's role in his father's coronation may be, given that he is no longer a working member of the royal family.

Buckingham Palace has yet to specify which members of the royal family will appear in the procession to the coronation or for the traditional balcony appearance