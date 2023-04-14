Rays Tie MLB Record With 13–0 Start to Season

The Tampa Bay Rays tied Major League Baseball’s post-1900 record for 13 consecutive wins at a season’s start, rallying to beat the Boston Red Sox 9–3 Thursday behind a seven-run fifth inning that Harold Ramirez began and capped with doubles.
