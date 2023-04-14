North Korea shows video of a new solid-fuel missile

North Korea said on Friday it had tested a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasong-18, to "radically promote" its nuclear counterattack capability, state media said.
Edward Baran reports.
The Korean Central News Agency says the launch of the Hwasong-18 missile, supervised by leader Kim Jong Un, is the most powerful..
North Korean state media has released new images of the country's latest missile launch, calling it a solid fuel intercontinental..