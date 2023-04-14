Cash App Founder Bob Lee Knew the Suspect Who Allegedly Stabbed Him to Death

Cash App Founder Bob Lee Knew the Suspect , Who Allegedly Stabbed Him to Death.

Lee was stabbed in San Francisco on April 4.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

CNN reports that tech consultant Nima Momeni has been arrested in connection to the murder.

According to San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott, the two men knew each other, but the extent of their relationship was not disclosed.

On April 13, Lee's family thanked police "for bringing his killer to justice.".

Our next steps will be to work with the District Attorney’s office to ensure that this person is not allowed to hurt anyone else or walk free, Bob Lee's family, via statement.

Every day around the world, people interact with technology that Bob helped create.

Bob will live on through these interactions and his dreams of improving all of our lives, Bob Lee's family, via statement.

After helping to launch Cash App, Lee joined MobileCoin and later became its chief product officer.

MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbard called Lee "a dynamo, a force of nature.".

Bob was the genuine article.

He was made for the world that is being born right now, he was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real, Josh Goldbard, MobileCoin CEO, via CNN