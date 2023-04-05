Cash App Founder Bob Lee Victim of Fatal Stabbing in San Francisco

Cash App Founder Bob Lee , Victim of Fatal Stabbing , in San Francisco.

On April 4, tech executive Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App, was fatally stabbed near downtown San Francisco.

.

On April 4, tech executive Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App, was fatally stabbed near downtown San Francisco.

.

NBC reports that the San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to a stabbing in the early hours of April 4.

.

At the scene, officers found a 43-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

.

According to police, the man died after being taken to the hospital.

NBC reports that while authorities did not reveal the man's identity, sources confirmed that Lee was the victim.

At the time of his death, Lee was serving as chief product officer of MobileCoin, a cryptocurrency company.

MobileCoin released a statement on April 5 confirming that Lee had "passed away yesterday" but didn't specify a cause of death.

.

NBC reports that no arrests appear to have been made in connection to the murder.

On April 4, police said that the incident was under investigation by the SFPD's homicide detail.

Previously, Lee assisted the World Health Organization to develop a COVID mobile app and led development of an at-home COVID testing company.

.

Previously, Lee assisted the World Health Organization to develop a COVID mobile app and led development of an at-home COVID testing company.