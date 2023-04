Europe's JUICE mission blasts off towards Jupiter's icy moons

The European Space Agency's JUICE space probe has successfully launched on a mission to discover whether Jupiter's icy moons are capable of hosting extraterrestrial life in their vast, hidden oceans.

The rocket was launched from Europe's spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana and its trajectory is "nominal", i.e.

In line with what is expected, according to the teams on site.