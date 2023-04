Poila Baisakh 2023: History of Bengali New Year and its significance to Bengalis | Oneindia News

Today, the 15th of April marks a special day for some of the Eastern regions of India, particularly in West Bengal.

Poila Baisakh is one of the most important and auspicious festivals of the Bengali community.

It celebrates the onset of the Bengali New Year.

#PoilaBaisakh #PohelaBoishakh #BengaliNewYear.

~PR.151~ED.155~GR.122~HT.96~