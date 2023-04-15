San Francisco Board Member Begs and Cries for More Police After Pushing to Defund Police in 2020

"San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Hillary Ronen, a Democrat, pushed in 2020 to defund the San Francisco police Department saying, “I believe strongly in defunding the police and reducing the number of officers on our force.”
