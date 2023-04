Renfield Movie (2023) - Nicolas Cage Uncaged

Renfield Movie (2023) featurette - Nicolas Cage uncaged - US Release Date: April 14, 2023 Starring: Awkwafina, Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage Director : Chris McKay Synopsis: Renfield, the tortured aide to his narcissistic boss, Dracula, is forced to procure his master's prey and do his every bidding.

However, after centuries of servitude, he's ready to see if there's a life outside the shadow of the Prince of Darkness.