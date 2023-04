Makers of actor Vikram's upcoming movie release a BTS video on his birthday | Oneindia News

Actor Vikram, one of the most popular figures in Tamil Cinema has turned 52 today.

On this occasion, the makers of the upcoming Tamil drama Thangalaan have released a Behind-the-scenes video.

The video gives a glimpse into the world of Thangalaan, a period drama that's inspired by the true events that revolve around the lives of mine workers in the Kolar gold fields