Ukraine's war widows left alone by the Russian invasion

When Olga Slyshyk's husband Mykhailo failed to call her on her birthday, she knew something was wrong.

The next day she found out he was dead, killed whilst defending Soledar from Russian forces in the eastern Donetsk region.

More than a year after the invasion began, Slyshyk is among a growing number of Ukrainian women left widowed by war.