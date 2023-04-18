Worlds Apart | Infantile and omnipotent? - Krishen Mehta

‘Europe has to grow out of the mindset that Europe’s problems are the world’s problems, but the world’s problems are not Europe’s problems.’ This is how India’s Foreign Minister, S.

Jaishankar, summed up his country’s stance vis-a-vis western pressure to take their side in the Ukraine conflict.

How is the war changing the balance of power and wisdom between the so-called developed and developing world?

To discuss this, Oksana is joined by Krishen Mehta a former Partner with PwC and now a Senior Global Justice Fellow at Yale University.

He is also a Board member of the American Committee for US Russia Accord, and of the Center for Citizen Initiatives.

He has travelled to Russia, visited Moscow, Crimea, St Petersburg, Kazan, Saratov, and other cities.