Ron DeSantis Seeks to Control Disney World , With State Oversight Powers.

Associated Press reports that on April 17, Florida announced legislation that will allow the state to oversee rides and the monorail at Disney World.

The upcoming bill would remove an exemption Disney has pertaining to ride inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Currently, Disney does its own safety inspections.

Disney and other experts say that their inspectors are some of the best in the industry.

Inspections for the kind of rides at Disney go well beyond county fairs.

You need inspectors with the kind of expertise I think they have, Richard Foglesong, a Rollins College professor emeritus and author of 'Married to the Mouse: Walt Disney World and Orlando,' via AP.

The battle between DeSantis and Disney started last year when Disney called the governor out for passing the 'Don't Say Gay' legislation.

The law prohibits schools from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity through third grade.

In retaliation, DeSantis signed legislation that allowed him to appoint five people to Disney World's Board of Supervisors.

But last month, DeSantis' appointees said Disney revoked most board powers before they could take their seats.

They talked about a development agreement that would render everything we did null and void.

Well, that’s not going to work.

That’s not going to fly.

, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, via AP.

AP reports that on April 17, DeSantis said the new board or Florida lawmakers could build other things within Disney's 27,000 acres such as a state park, different theme park or prison.

I think the possibilities are endless.

, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, via AP