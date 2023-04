FBI S05E20 Sisterhood

FBI 5x20 "Sisterhood" Season 5 Episode 20 Promo Trailer HD - A drug dealer is shot in a federal park and the team sets out to look for his killer; Maggie’s sister returns to New York and complicates the case, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, April 25th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.