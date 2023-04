Transport secretary: HS2 delay 'doesn't save money'

Speaking at the Transport committee meeting on HS2, Secretary Mark Harper says "delaying something doesn't save money" but allows for living within the "annual budget" by "making sensible decisions".

This comes after the second phase of rail line was postponed due sot spending costs.

Report by Rowlandi.

