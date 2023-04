Man City's Guardiola wary of miracle comeback in Bayern tie

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola insists that opponents Bayern Munich believe they can pull off a miracle and overturn a three-goal deficit against his side to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

"I've been here at Bayern Munich and I know the mentality of this club.

I know that they believe they can do it," says Guardiola, who was head coach at Bayern from 2013 to 2016 before joining City.