Nice Choice Clip from Ghosted with Ana de Armas and Chris Evans

Watch the official "Nice Choice" clip from the Apple TV+ action movie Ghosted, directed by Dexter Fletcher.

Ghosted Cast: Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson and Tate Donovan Stream Ghosted April 21, 2023 on Apple TV+!