Vancouver Island

Vancouver is a large city in western Canada, located in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia.

As the province's most populous city, the 2021 Canadian Census recorded 662,248 people living in the city, up from 631,486 in 2016.

Greater Vancouver's 2021 population is her 2.6 million, making it her third largest metropolitan area in Canada.

Greater Vancouver, along with the Fraser Valley, form the Lower Mainland with a regional population of over 3 million.

With over 5,700 people per square kilometer, Vancouver is the most densely populated city in Canada and the fourth most densely populated city in North America (after New York City, San Francisco and Mexico City).