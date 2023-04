Welby urges people to participate in 'The Big Help Out'

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby encourages people to volunteer as part of the King's coronation, saying it is a "symbol of being together".

Speaking on faith, he says the Church of England is an institution that "stands up" for faiths across the country.

Report by Rowlandi.

