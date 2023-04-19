Persona 5 | PS5 Opening Theme Song
Persona 5 | PS5 Opening Theme Song

Persona 5 is a fantasy based on reality which follows a group of troubled high school students: the protagonist and a collection of compatriots he meets along the way.

All misfits in a world led by false accusations and inhumane exclusion, these troubled teenagers gradually realize that they are living in a toxic and dangerous society resembling a prison full of slavery, oppression and injustice, ruled by corrupted and twisted adults.

They can&apos;t live with the system and can&apos;t live without it, and simply existing means they are at risk of being doomed and condemned to a life of slavery.