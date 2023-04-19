Persona 5 | PS5 Opening Theme Song

Persona 5 is a fantasy based on reality which follows a group of troubled high school students: the protagonist and a collection of compatriots he meets along the way.

All misfits in a world led by false accusations and inhumane exclusion, these troubled teenagers gradually realize that they are living in a toxic and dangerous society resembling a prison full of slavery, oppression and injustice, ruled by corrupted and twisted adults.

They can't live with the system and can't live without it, and simply existing means they are at risk of being doomed and condemned to a life of slavery.