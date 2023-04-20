Milwaukee Bucks Defeat Miami Heat in Game 2 Without Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks were able to get the win without Giannis Antetokounmpo over the Miami Heat, 138-122, on Wednesday, tying their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at 1-1.
Pat Connaughton led the way for Milwaukee with six triples
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo landed hard on his backside and was ruled out of Milwaukee's playoff series opener against the..