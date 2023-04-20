Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passes away

Pamela Chopra, widow of the czar of romantic films, Yash Chopra, passed away in Mumbai today.
She was 74.
#yashchopra #pamelachopra
Pamela Chopra, widow of the czar of romantic films, Yash Chopra, passed away in Mumbai today.
She was 74.
#yashchopra #pamelachopra
Pamela Chopra, wife of late filmmaker Yash Chopra, passes away at the age of 74. Pamela was the mother of YRF head Aditya Chopra..
Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra breathed her last at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday morning.
Uday Chopra and Aditya Chopra's mother Pamela Chopra has passed away at the age of 85.